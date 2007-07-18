Country Decorating Ideas

©Irene M. Facciolo This pueblo-style hearth evokes the simple dignity of Southwest style.

Fresh country style comes in many versions, influenced by climate, history, and other fascinating factors. This room illustrates a bit of that variety.

For a handsome lodge look, elegant natural materials -- heirloom wood furniture, slate, and stone flooring -- create a fuss-free foundation for an outdoorsy, elegant lifestyle.

Advertisement

Southwest style, with its cool-white adobe walls, seems surprisingly modern with its gently curved architecture. Against this pale, sculpted background, dark wood and jewel-toned accents stand out. If you don't have real adobe walls, use textured white plaster and add more accessories, such as colorfully striped Mexican serapes and punched-tin accents.

Study the key elements for the particular look you want to achieve: With rustic style, it doesn't take a lot to make it happen.

Whether you live in an apartment or house, in the city or the suburbs, you can easily bring rustic ambiance to your home. In the next section, we'll show you how to add a few key touches to your decor.

For more decorating ideas, see: