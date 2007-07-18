Country Decorating Ideas

©Santos Furniture Eleven impressive feet tall, this china cabinet is made of hand-carved alder wood with juniper trim. Hand-painted panels depict sandhill cranes.

From early American log cabins to Old West ranches, American fresh country style draws on an array of warmhearted options.

Mission furniture, an expression of the Arts and Crafts movement of the early 1900s, is a mainstay of this style, since it recaptures the straight-lined, honest, handmade furniture of early settler days. (You'll find mission style works well in several other Fresh Country Style signatures, too; a nice bonus if your family has differing tastes.)

Other options include pieces made from casual, open-grain woods such as pine and oak; twig furniture; and peeled log furniture.

" " ©Santos Furniture A hand-painted wine cabinet/end table features a top of natural speckled granite and expressively gnarled juniper wood legs. The coordinating chair wears deep brown leather with a subtly aged look.

Leather is a classic upholstery choice for this style; woven fabrics with Native American and other timeless motifs are handsome, too. Look for little touches such as whipstitched trim on leather lamp shades: A few great details make the look with simplicity.

