Dining Room Decorating Ideas

Totally original, this captivating dining room brings together traditional and ethnic pieces. The comfortable upholstered chairs, for instance, would look just as at home in a classic setting. The elaborate chandeliers, however, make us think of an Indian bazaar.

To keep the elements in balance, rose-colored walls are met with pale trim and woodwork. The walls' rich color adds depth to the space, making it appear more opulent and cozy even on the chilliest of evenings.

On one side of the gleaming table, a baronial hearth is the dining room's focal point. On the other, an ornate mirror catches the eye by enhancing the light during the day and also when the candles are aglow.

Painting the ceiling the same hue as the walls imbues the room with a more intimate ambience.

The most memorable rooms usually feature a surprise component, and there's one here. Should the guests raise their eyes to the ceiling, they'll discover, much to their delight, a decorative pattern rather than a mundane white canopy.

Whether you use the decorating ideas in this article to create a glamorous, modern, traditional, or romantic dining space -- or combine the styles to suit your own tastes -- you'll be able to create the dining room of your dreams.

