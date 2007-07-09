Decorating Auxiliary Home Spaces

The monochromatic floor and walls are a fine segue for the natural tones of the mural. Brady Architectural Photography

Awkwardly shaped hallways often present a problem. They can be dark and uninteresting, too thin and long, or all of the above. Decorative paint -- especially techniques such as trompe l'oeil -- can turn all that around.

Translated from the French, trompe l'oeil means "trick the eye," and that's just what an artist does when a three-dimensional space on a flat surface is created.

This fabulous hall was once a misfit but no longer. A cloud-swept ceiling and a stone arch beckon visitors to enter a world of fantasy.

With a new perspective of green grass stretching into the distance and sky above, the previously cramped interior feels opened with color and light. You can forget you're inside and give yourself over to daydreams of long summer walks and flowers.

If you're worried about the cost of hiring a professional artist, consider tracking down an art student or choosing a pictorial wall-covering.

