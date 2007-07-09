Decorating Auxiliary Home Spaces

A green, gold, and rose palette lends a royal touch to this remarkable foyer. ©Jane Bade, ASID, and Joy Wolfe, ASID, Martin Fine

Too often taken for granted, entries and hallways go unnoticed and unused. To make the most of the square footage such spaces provide, study the possibilities.

According to the architecture, select a mood that is formal or relaxed. A library table, a lamp to provide a soft glow, and a comfortable chair or two can forge a spot for relaxing or for looking over the daily mail. A pair of inviting armchairs -- with a round table in between -- becomes a meeting site for conversation or a cup of afternoon tea.

Cushy rugs -- and don't forget stair runners -- can help lay a foundation for colors and accessories like light fixtures and green plants.

Rather than display family memorabilia on open shelves where dust collects, consider bookshelves with glass doors. Once in place and in use, you'll wonder how you did without these surprise settings before.

Skylights can transform a room by letting in air and light. Next, find out how to make the most of spaces with skylights.