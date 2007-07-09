Decorating Auxiliary Home Spaces

Skylights and Eaves
Too often, admit it, your needs have to take a backseat. These owners knew what they wanted and pursued their dreams. One coveted an office with a drawing board to allow her space to work on her designs at home.
The other envisioned a room where he could spend a few hours exercising before and after work.
With a little ingenuity, they each got what they hoped. Forget adding on; unused attic space yielded a perfect spot for the architect and the health-watcher.
Today, skylights -- without the expense of constructing dormers -- let in the air and the light. If you haven't explored the possibility of transforming your forlorn attic, now is the time.
A guest room, a teen's private hideaway, a quiet sitting spot for you and your spouse to relax? With new finished walls and floors, previously dilapidated attics can give even a small house grand possibilities.
