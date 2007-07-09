Decorating Auxiliary Home Spaces

A set of antique prints complement the handsome grandfather clock. ©Joseph P. Horan, FASID

According to feng shui experts, an entry -- the first room visitors see -- has the power to influence the flow of energy through an entire home. You want yours to be clutter free, bright, practical, and welcoming -- just like this space.

A tiled floor is an ideal surface for shoes that are sometimes wet. And light walls or wall-coverings will draw people in. This California house has its entry on the ground floor. Floating stairs travel up to the first floor, which houses the living room, dining room, kitchen, and master bedroom suite.

Because it's a well-used route, the entry is a perfect show-off spot for family heirlooms or special treasures. A grandfather clock, for instance, marks the time. And an impressive commode provides storage for mittens, hats, or extra sweaters.

Entries and hallways needn't be dull. Draw inspiration from this formal portal, and dress yours with collectibles, art, or faux painting.

