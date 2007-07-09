Decorating Auxiliary Home Spaces

If only every home could have a functional, handsome space such as this! Rain or shine, a mudroom designed with a durable stone, tile, or vinyl floor never lets you down.

This one has a surplus amount of charm thanks to the antique nature of its beamed ceiling and the plethora of open shelves. Lined with jars of homemade preserves and canned vegetables fresh from the garden, the small space presents a welcoming face to each and every visitor. Bunches of hanging dried herbs and flowers along with some baskets also lend a country, come-into-our-home air.

Advertisement

Kids pause only long enough to drop their baseball bat or hockey stick, kick off their shoes, and then they're gone. Still, if muddy hands need a wash or flowers need water, the sink stands ready. In fact, the cook could use this sun-swept sink when the peas need shelling or the beans snapping.

Taking full advantage of your home's attic space is a great way to expand your living area. Continue to the next section for practical attic decorating advice.