Decorating Auxiliary Home Spaces

As cheerful as a button, this workday laundry room can't help but make you smile.

Laundry. The very word is enough to instill dread or, at least, it used to be. Not so long ago, a laundry room might have meant the dreary corner of a basement or a windowless closet.

Happily, we've seen the last of those days. Modern laundry rooms welcome all kinds of interpretations. One currently popular style calls for light-colored walls, cheerful wall-coverings, and long-wearing wood floors like those found in these rooms.

Ideally, to handle the amount of sorting, stacking, and folding that will transpire, there should also be a table or a counter. If possible, create a space that will allow you to set up the ironing board.

Since you want every room where you spend time to be welcoming, give your laundry room a special face. Recruit baskets or glass jars to hold supplies, add a plant, and hang a pert curtain at the window.

When it comes to decorating, don't neglect the auxiliary spaces in your home. Make the most of your entranceway, hallways, mudroom, laundry room, and attic with these practical decorating ideas.

