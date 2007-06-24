Southwestern Decorating
Architecture is the jumping-off point for this Southwestern living room's intriguing decor. The step-down design of the entry -- complete with massive pillars -- is a dramatic preview for the room beyond. Pairing bricks with wood is also a method to increase visual interest.
The creamy stucco walls and the wood-covered ceiling are traditional in the Southwest. The visual weight of the beams suggests a vernacular that has endured for centuries with very few changes.
In order to allow the character of the room to reign, furnishings needed to be straightforward, unpretentious, and minimal. To offset the chocolate-brown upholstery and the rich leather chairs, bright Navajo rugs and green plants are all that's required.
Pulling the chairs and furniture away from the wall and allowing them to float makes better use of the space and also stretches the room visually.
Accents of black iron hark back to the Spanish influence in the area. Best of all, the interesting armoire doesn't give a clue it's hiding electronics so, when the doors are closed, the ambiance remains undisturbed.
The owners of this Southwestern room might enjoy lounging on floor pillows by the crackling fire. But, likely, the window seat attracts more attention, especially at sunset when the rugged landscape blazes with color.
The wide-open spaces of the Southwest have inspired many decorating styles. See the next page for an interpretation of spacious style in an urban setting.
