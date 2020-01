Create a design style notebook to help you focus your ideas. Courtesy of Homemadesimple.com

Though we'd all like to think that home d├ęcor is a snap, the fact is that even the experts have to plan. Instead of fretting over the preparation, embrace the process with our effortless tricks of the trade. By utilizing style boards and floor plans, you can take the mystery out of decorating. Soon enough, you'll be the "expert" that everybody comes to for beautifying tips.