2 Creative Ways to Design Your Decorating Dreams

A style board is a visual representation of your decorating vision, inspirations and ideas, perfect for planning décor updates and choosing the items you want to add to a particular room or area of your home. Interior designers often use them to make a plan for all the elements that will go into a finished room, from fabrics and wallpaper to furniture and paint.

With these basics in mind, you can easily create one yourself. It can be large or small, tacked up in your workspace or kept in a file folder or notebook. Whatever works for you!

Start by collecting inspiring items as you come across them, for example-pages from websites, books or magazines, postcards, personal photos, fabric swatches and paint color samples. Narrow your collection to a few key images and items that fit the style, theme or color scheme you'd like to bring to life in a particular space. Tack up your chosen pieces on a corkboard or magnetic board so you can easily add items and take them away as needed. Look around your own home to assess furniture, accents, lighting or fabrics that could fit into your new décor plan. Take snapshots of items you may want to include in your style board. Make your final arrangement. There are a many different ways to do this, so just use the method that's right for you:

Arrange your board free form with layers of images, textures and colors.

Arrange your board with complementary items grouped together in an organized way-for example, fabric swatches with paint samples, and furniture with accents.

Create a floor plan of your room and arrange images and samples inside to designate where they will go (see below for tips for creating a floor plan).

Continue to use a corkboard or magnet board to arrange your plan, create a collage on a piece of cardstock, poster board or notebook pages.

Now that you've collected your inspiration and visualized your new decorating style or theme, it's time to put your overall space into perspective.