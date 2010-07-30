2 Ideas for Creating Distinct Design at Home

What is it?

Wabi-sabi is a set of ancient Japanese principles that center on celebrating and finding beauty in the imperfect and unconventional. Wabi is new, fresh and unfinished, while sabi is beauty that comes with age, wisdom and use.

What does it look like?

Wabi-sabi is truly in the eye of the beholder. A few great examples include - a handmade piece of pottery with bubbles and bumps, handcrafted wood furniture, a blanket knitted by Grandma, and pieces of your own history, such as sepia-toned family photos and leather-bound books with crinkled pages.

Incorporating Wabi-sabi