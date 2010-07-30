2 Ideas for Creating Distinct Design at Home

What is it?

Curiosities are unique objects that arouse special interest because they are novel, unusual and extraordinary. You're likely to find them in antique shops, thrift stores, yard sales and specialty boutiques. They may even be family heirlooms that have been passed down through the years or items you've picked up while traveling.

What does it look like?

Curiosities come in all shapes and sizes; some are just for display, while others have functional purposes as well. Examples include - a collection of dishes, cups or other kitchenware from another culture or time period, unique porcelain figurines, vintage textiles and artwork, old postcards and advertisements and antique toy collections.

Get Creative with Curiosities

Personal Décor Mindset : Again, with curiosities there is no specific theme or style to adhere to, it's more about what kinds of unique objects, artwork or accents you are personally drawn to. Not only do you get to be creative with the items you choose, but also how you display your collections - sprinkled on shelves, hanging on your walls or arranged on your tables. These are conversation pieces that spark interest and show off the things you love and the places you've been to.

Clean & Comfortable : Glass-encased curio cabinets have a long tradition in many homes as a way to display collections. They also often create a lot of dusting and cleaning work for you, but with new tools for dusting available these days, it's easier than ever to clean a curio cabinet and all the pieces contained inside. You can also try taking curiosities into modern spaces by displaying them throughout your home, in clean and organized ways, as mentioned above.

Décor Aesthetic: Curiosities are often skillfully handmade, one-of-a-kind or antique pieces that appeal to the crafty, adventurous and creative. They're perfect for adding a little colorful, whimsical style to your home décor. They're often focused on specific interests or hobbies such as cooking, nature, travel or even fashion.

Try to be purposeful with your arrangement and display of curiosities as well. One way to do this is to create a theme in a room that caters to your collection, such as a vintage theme in the kitchen or a nature theme in the living room.

These home décor ideas are all about what you love, what you're drawn to and what truly represents you. Simply remember to trust your instincts and not get held up with a strict plan when it comes to your home décor.