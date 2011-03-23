Fictional Man Caves We Could Live With

The Batmobile makes an appearance at the European premiere for "The Dark Knight." Gareth Davies/ Getty Images

The Batcave is one man room that most women would be psyched to have buried beneath their home. The fact that it's underground is one of its distinguishing characteristics and potentially, a real benefit for Mrs. Batman. Out of sight, out of mind -- you can just peacefully exist upstairs while your crime-fighting husband cleans up Gotham city. In fact, there are plenty of advantages to having the Batcave under your house. It has all manner of hi-tech gadgets, so you'll never be without a can opener or grappling hook. Another great plus would be the access to all of the awesome vehicles Batman has in his arsenal. You'd get the keys to the Batmobile, Batbike, Batcopter and Batboat.

Elevator access makes it convenient for you to pay visits. You'll be cool during the summer months in the subterranean environment and it's nice and dark as well, so you'll never have to worry about viewing conditions for the big game. And Batman has to have a fun side, right? So, there's likely a nice gaming system, flat screen, Blu-ray and surround sound - all custom made by Wayne Enterprises of course.