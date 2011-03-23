Fictional Man Caves We Could Live With

If your significant other is in possession of his very own man cave, you may not see much of him around the old homestead. That's the whole point of a man cave -- it's a room, sometimes a playroom, where a man can escape and forget the stresses of life. Most of the time, this involves things like Playstation or Wii, watching sports, playing pool (or foosball or air hockey or pinball -- you get the idea.) or whatever other games that teenagers typically engage in. In fact, most of the stuff that goes on inside a man cave is the same stuff you'd find in a boy cave. In the movies, man caves are a little more exciting. They're typically stocked with high-end furnishings and the latest in hi-tech gadgets. Not many people have the cash to throw down on a man cave that would leave the likes of Bruce Wayne envious. But leave it to Hollywood set designers to create the most impressive man caves on Earth. Even though these are fictional, here are a few famous man caves we could live with. Just leave that pool cue hanging on the wall.
The Batcave
The Batcave is one man room that most women would be psyched to have buried beneath their home. The fact that it's underground is one of its distinguishing characteristics and potentially, a real benefit for Mrs. Batman. Out of sight, out of mind -- you can just peacefully exist upstairs while your crime-fighting husband cleans up Gotham city. In fact, there are plenty of advantages to having the Batcave under your house. It has all manner of hi-tech gadgets, so you'll never be without a can opener or grappling hook. Another great plus would be the access to all of the awesome vehicles Batman has in his arsenal. You'd get the keys to the Batmobile, Batbike, Batcopter and Batboat.
Elevator access makes it convenient for you to pay visits. You'll be cool during the summer months in the subterranean environment and it's nice and dark as well, so you'll never have to worry about viewing conditions for the big game. And Batman has to have a fun side, right? So, there's likely a nice gaming system, flat screen, Blu-ray and surround sound - all custom made by Wayne Enterprises of course.
James Bond's 007 Hangout
Since these are fictional man caves, then there's no reason why we can't speculate on what 007's ultimate testosterone-filled room might be like. Bond is a man of expensive, and usually, good taste, so his man cave won't house any neon beer signs or dart boards on the wall. Well, maybe a dart board -- he is British after all. All you have to do is look at Bond's interests to fill out the rest of the room. He likes the ladies so you know he'll try to impress with fineries that a woman could appreciate. We're talking top-notch furniture in a tony and well-appointed pad. The furniture is also probably pretty comfy to encourage maximum relaxation. In fact, his female guests might get so comfortable that they end up horizontal. Bond is also a foodie and has a taste for fine cocktails. This means that there will never be shortage of top-shelf products in his custom-made bar. If you have a yen for some yummy apps, don't expect Jalapeno poppers in 007's place. Only the finest meats and cheeses for his guests. And finally, a nice hi-fi stereo system completes Bond's man cave, loaded with plenty of Barry White and Al Green.
Iron Man's Lair
Another man that's sure to have his man cave appointed with top of the line furnishings is Tony Stark. Iron Man's alter ego is a very wealthy man and has the finest taste in everything, especially technology. The value of a dollar is not lost on Stark, so you can bet he takes care of his expensive digs. You'll have to get used to modern if you're going to party with Iron Man, so don't try and force any craftsman detail onto his scene. Be prepared for clean lines, 90-degree angles, lots of grays, blacks and whites, and the predictable yet tasteful Warhol on the wall.
The stereo system will probably be a brand you've never heard of, and that's because it was custom built by a German engineer. The see-through bar is made of clear Plexiglas and stocked with the finest top-shelf liquors from around the world, so fix yourself a Cosmopolitan and cozy up on the oversized, overstuffed sofa. The massage chair is pretty comfy, but so is that polar bear skin rug in front of the digital fireplace. Use the remote control to operate everything in the room, from the lighting and temperature to the automatic shades for the floor to ceiling windows. And finally, if you ever feel a little insecure when Stark is away on business, just strap on that red and gold suit of armor for a boost.
The Hideout of the Wizard of Oz
The man behind the curtain was pretty ordinary, but given his flair for the dramatic, we imagine that his man cave would be beyond extraordinary. The Wizard fancied himself a much bigger presence than he actually turned out to be, so we assume that his man lair would be quite the grand existence. The Wizard believes himself something of a royal, so grandeur is the name of the game. You enter through heavy velvet drapes and leave your ruby slippers at the door. The carpet is so plush it's like walking on a cloud. You have your pick of oversized furniture draped in dark green velveteen crusted with sparkling emeralds to lounge on. It's a little garish, but the man loves green, what can we say. People in colorful outfits run around with trays of delicious bites to eat and, of course, sweets galore. No lollipop kids here, though. Instead, there are trays of every kind of chocolate and confection you can imagine. And since you're in Oz, you won't gain weight or get any cavities, so you can eat to your heart's content. He's not much of a technophile, given the fact that his Wizard contraption consisted of a turn wheel and a microphone, but give the guy a break -- he's from the 1930s. He will surely have a state of the art Victrola and someone else to turn the crank. The only downside: With his inclination toward munchkins and their nasally singing voices, you may need to help him polish up his music collection.