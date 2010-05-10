Scavenger Hunt: Finding Home Accessories that Reflect the Real You

Decorating your home can be overwhelming and confusing. But there are things you can do to make it easier. David Young-Wolff/Photographer's Choice/ Getty Images

Accessorizing a house can be a real challenge, even for the most creative of minds. It's hard to know where to begin, so here are some tips for finding accessories that reflect you and your sense of style.

Where to Start

The key to for accessorizing your home is to keep in mind that you're creating a style that reflects you and everyone who lives there. You don't have to choose furnishings that your friends or your in-laws approve of. If the accessories you buy don't complement how you live and what you like, they'll always look out of place in your home. It's helpful to choose a theme that communicates your interests, even if the theme is established room by room rather than as a cohesive theme throughout the house. It could be inspired by travels to an exotic country that you fell in love with or a style of decorating that resonates with you, such as country cottage or modern flair. Just stay true to yourself, and you'll love the house you call home.

Where to Shop

When you're getting started, it's tempting to head to your closest big box decorating store to peruse aisles upon aisles of lamps and rugs and other miscellaneous tchotkes. However, a mix of these accessories, plus acquisitions from other sources, usually will yield the ultimate results you're looking for. Flea markets and antique stores are chock full of great treasures from bygone eras that add character and life to a room. They also often make great conversation pieces. Thrift stores and garage sales are budget alternatives that occasionally yield a fantastic find. Go in with an open mind, and you may find a diamond in the rough that just needs a little sprucing up to be the perfect addition to your home. A little paint goes a long way, especially in bright colors. And specialty boutiques may offer one-of-a-kind pieces that always add flavor and variety.

Tips of the Trade

Whether you're a white walls minimalist or you'd rather trumpet your personality with a rainbow of colors, using the right balance of color is key to the feeling of a room. Even if cream walls and neutral furnishings tout the real you, your room will still benefit from a little use of color. Choose colorful accessories like throw pillows and rugs to give your room a little pop. Those can easily be switched out if you need a little neutral calm. And if your style is more ROYGBIV, you may want to choose a few cream or beige accessories that blend in and make things seem a little less hectic. Many stores offer suites of furniture and accessories that all perfectly match and make it easy to furnish and decorate a room. But if matchy, matchy isn't your thing, don't be afraid to mix it up to get the look you want. A combination of old and new, found and blue will yield a unique style that perfectly fits the real you.

Did You Know? Estate sales are often great ways to find quality furnishings at lower prices. They're usually listed in the classifieds with the garage sale listings.

