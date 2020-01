Solution: Chalkboard Paint

Does your child love to draw on the walls? Encourage it with chalkboard paint. Chalkboard paint makes an ordinary wall into a blank canvas by allowing you to write or draw on it with chalk. Paint a portion of a wall in your child's room (make sure it's within your child's reach), let dry, give him some chalk, and let him go to town! You can even frame it by painting a colorful border around the chalkboard area.