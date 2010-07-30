4 Fun Fixes for Everyday Problems

Solution: Chalkboard Paint

Chalkboard paint can also help in this area of organization. Does your current central message area look resemble a cluttered mess? Do phone messages float under the fridge, or important notes get buried under other announcements? Chalkboard paint to the rescue again!

Advertisement

All you need is a piece of wood, a picture frame, and some paint, and you have a convenient message board the whole family can use. Cut wood to fit the picture frame, prime the wood, paint the wood with chalkboard paint, and pop it into the frame.

Or try painting an already magnetic surface, such as a piece of metal, with chalkboard paint-just prime, paint, and frame. Then you'll have a message center where you can affix notices and write messages. Hang your new message board on the wall in your kitchen, den, or wherever. Have handy some chalk for writing and an eraser or damp cloth for cleaning.

Tip: Consider wood pieces that already exist in your space, like the door to your kitchen pantry. Painting the inside with chalkboard paint makes for a perfect message center that can be easily concealed.