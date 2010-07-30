4 Exciting Ways to Furnish with Fall Flair

Fall is the season of shadows. The contrast of shadow against light makes the light appear even more brilliant, and adds warmth and depth to the atmosphere.

How can you bring this into your home? Using natural light, you can cast shadows with shades, shutters, or lace curtains. At night, use lamps to create an autumn ambiance. Shades designed to cast shadows, such as stained glass or fretwork, create a magical autumn atmosphere. Gold lampshades with soft bulbs and candles ensconced in crystal also add to the ambiance.