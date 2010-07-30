4 Exciting Ways to Furnish with Fall Flair

4. Clever Craft: Autumn Artwork
To nurture your children's love of nature, and add a personal touch to your new fall décor, consider doing a craft together. This craft displays your children's creativity and adds warmth to any room:
MATERIALS
- Your favorite picture frame (Clear glass with no border works well.)
- Dried flowers or dried fall leaves
- Calligraphy paper
- Gold metallic pen
- Glue
INSTRUCTIONS
- Have your kids to create a poem about fall.
- Cut the calligraphy paper down to fit the frame.
- Ask your children to write the poem they created onto the calligraphy paper. (A gold metallic pen captures that fall feeling.)
- Arrange and glue dried flowers or leaves to the calligraphy paper.
- Place the calligraphy paper "picture" in the frame.
Now that you've created the perfect fall atmosphere, sit back with a glass of hot apple cider, relax, and enjoy your new surroundings! Take a well-deserved break.
