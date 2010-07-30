4 Exciting Ways to Furnish with Fall Flair

To nurture your children's love of nature, and add a personal touch to your new fall décor, consider doing a craft together. This craft displays your children's creativity and adds warmth to any room:

MATERIALS

Your favorite picture frame (Clear glass with no border works well.)

Dried flowers or dried fall leaves

Calligraphy paper

Gold metallic pen

Glue

INSTRUCTIONS

Have your kids to create a poem about fall. Cut the calligraphy paper down to fit the frame. Ask your children to write the poem they created onto the calligraphy paper. (A gold metallic pen captures that fall feeling.) Arrange and glue dried flowers or leaves to the calligraphy paper. Place the calligraphy paper "picture" in the frame.

Now that you've created the perfect fall atmosphere, sit back with a glass of hot apple cider, relax, and enjoy your new surroundings! Take a well-deserved break.