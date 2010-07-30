Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Decorating Styles and Techniques

4 Exciting Ways to Furnish with Fall Flair

by Home Made Simple

4. Clever Craft: Autumn Artwork

To nurture your children's love of nature, and add a personal touch to your new fall décor, consider doing a craft together. This craft displays your children's creativity and adds warmth to any room:

MATERIALS

  • Your favorite picture frame (Clear glass with no border works well.)
  • Dried flowers or dried fall leaves
  • Calligraphy paper
  • Gold metallic pen
  • Glue

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Have your kids to create a poem about fall.
  2. Cut the calligraphy paper down to fit the frame.
  3. Ask your children to write the poem they created onto the calligraphy paper. (A gold metallic pen captures that fall feeling.)
  4. Arrange and glue dried flowers or leaves to the calligraphy paper.
  5. Place the calligraphy paper "picture" in the frame.

Now that you've created the perfect fall atmosphere, sit back with a glass of hot apple cider, relax, and enjoy your new surroundings! Take a well-deserved break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

From Cows to Cabinetry: Milk Paint and 6 Awesome Uses for It

6 Tips for Creating a Cozy, Charming Farmhouse Look

How Subway Tile Moved From the Underground to the Urban Home

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement