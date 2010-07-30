5 Steps to Furnish with Family in Mind

Create one area that reflects your family's history and accomplishments. Choose a place in your home that you'll see every day, like a wall in the front hallway or part of the living room. Then pull together those family mementos that make you smile.

Trophies, photos, arts and crafts from your children or grandchildren, and heirlooms from your ancestors are what you're looking for. Just choose your favorite mementos so that this area doesn't get too cluttered.