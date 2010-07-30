5 Steps to Furnish with Family in Mind

Turn your family photos into a cohesive collection by printing all of them in black and white or in sepia tones. Framing your pictures in similar frames will also give your photos a professional photo finish.

Another way to bring out the beauty of your family photographs is to enlarge them. Turning your favorite snapshots into 8" x 10" black and white photos, then putting them in stylish frames, creates a beautiful artistic look out of your favorite family moments.

The great thing about children's artwork is how unique each piece is. You can really see the difference in their artistic skills as they get older. Using similar frames for their favorite pieces will help you create a unified look for the whole collection. Hang them alongside your family pictures, and update your frames when the kids come home with newer pieces.