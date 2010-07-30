5 Steps to Furnish with Family in Mind

3
Shadowbox Style
To display smaller pieces, like medals, old tickets, vacation souvenirs, old jewelry and toys from your childhood, create a shadowbox. This is a useful home décor accessory that you can use to display all sorts of collections.
MATERIALS
- Wooden box or sturdy gift box
- Paint and paintbrush
- Spray adhesive
- Decorative fabric
- Hot glue
- Hammer and nails
INSTRUCTIONS
- Choose a paint that will go well with the rest of your collection as well as your room's décor, then paint the outside of your box.
- Cut your fabric to fit the interior bottom of the box, then spray the adhesive on both the cloth and the bottom of the box. When the adhesive gets tacky, carefully press the cloth flatly to the bottom.
- Repeat the step above with the four interior sides of the box.
- Use the hot glue to attach your mementoes artfully inside the shadowbox.
- Use the hammer and nails to hang the shadowbox on your wall along with your pictures and artwork.