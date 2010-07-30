5 Steps to Furnish with Family in Mind

Choose a paint that will go well with the rest of your collection as well as your room's décor, then paint the outside of your box.

Cut your fabric to fit the interior bottom of the box, then spray the adhesive on both the cloth and the bottom of the box. When the adhesive gets tacky, carefully press the cloth flatly to the bottom.

Repeat the step above with the four interior sides of the box.

Use the hot glue to attach your mementoes artfully inside the shadowbox.