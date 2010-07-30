5 Steps to Furnish with Family in Mind

Not all family treasures can go on a wall. Some of your children's larger crafts, trophies and other family heirlooms need to rest on something. If you only have a few of these pieces, set up a table underneath your family pictures and artwork. Then arrange your pieces on top of the table.

If you have more than a few trophies or family heirlooms that you want to share, install a few designer shelves. You can hang your photos and artwork around, between and among the shelves.