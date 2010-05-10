Furnishing for Comfort and Style

You don't have to sacrifice comfort for style; you can have both. Dominique Vorillon/Botanica/ Getty Images

Some rooms just make you feel good by being in them. Usually, it's a combination of factors that make a room feel cohesive and cozy. The best rooms are usually a combo of new and old, with a nicer piece of furniture or two, complemented by a range of other accessories. Furnishing a home can be an expensive undertaking, not to mention overwhelming because of all the choices out there. Here are some helpful tips for furnishing your home with comfort and style as the ultimate priorities.

Choosing Furniture

Once you're well into adulthood, it's likely that you have a mish-mash of furnishings that you've acquired throughout the years. So, you might want to consider sending the outdated furniture to a new home. That college futon or the fiberboard dresser you needed your dad to help you assemble probably don't represent your style anymore, but someone else can surely use them.

Many experts will recommend that you splurge on something you really love and fill in the gaps around it with less expensive pieces. But there are certain pieces that you don't want to skimp on -- couches and beds, for example. Expensive furniture doesn't mean it's the best, so you don't have to break the bank to find your style.

There are many middle-of-the-road furnishings on the market that get high marks in craftsmanship and comfort. But furniture stores aren't the only way to find the pieces you love. A trip to the flea market or local secondhand furniture store may yield the coffee table of your dreams. Repurposing a side-of-the-road find can not only be a fulfilling project, but it can also give you a unique piece that represents you. As they say, one gal's junk is another chick's treasure.

Furniture Placement

Before buying, you'll want to take a long look around the room that you're shopping for. Good flow in a room is a big key to comfort, and this means having plenty of space to move around in while you're living your life. You'll want to plan furniture placement with appropriate amounts of open space to allow traffic to move comfortably within it. It's helpful to live in a space for a little while to figure out how you use it, and take into consideration that a family of five requires a wider berth than a couple with no children. If you want an Eastern philosophy, grab a book about feng shui and use that to help you plan your layout. If spatial planning isn't your thing, find a room in a magazine that makes you feel good, and try to mimic it. Keep in mind that scale of furniture is important. You may really want the king bed and matching bedroom suite, but a small master bedroom may better accommodate queen-sized proportions. And don't forget to factor in plenty of storage. A cluttered environment translates to a frenzied brain.

Choosing Colors

Color is an important factor for each room, and it's important to choose colors that fit the use of the room and put you at ease. Blues are cool and calming and can be good choices for a room where you want to relax, like your bedroom or living room. Yellow is bright and cheery and complements a room where work needs to get done, like a kitchen or an office. Accessories like throw pillows and rugs can bring pops of color into a room without overwhelming your senses.

Did You Know? Bright red is energizing and may be a fun color for a room where you entertain, like your dining room. It flatters most skin tones, especially by candlelight, so it's best used in a room that's largely used at night. But it may be anxiety-inducing in a room where you want to relax.

