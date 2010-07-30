4 Furniture Fundamentals for the Home

Chances are, you already know what kind of furniture suits you. If not, the best way to find out is through "window shopping." Stroll showrooms, thumb through magazines. In no time at all, you'll discover what you do and don't like. You may find yourself gravitating toward cozy rooms with soft, sueded sectionals, or toward open, light-filled expanses featuring sofas that are sleek, ultra-modern, and armless.

Knowing your basic style eliminates your need to wander through furniture store after furniture store, or display after display.

Don't be dismayed if your preferences tend to overlap two or even three distinct looks. As long as they don't fight each other, you're still on track. You can eventually create some unexpected combinations and call your approach "eclectic."