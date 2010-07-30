4 Furniture Fundamentals for the Home

Finding classic furniture is often easier with major investments like iron beds or cherry armoires. Smaller items, such as lamps, tend to evolve in and out of the fashion cycle every five years or so. They'll look dated far sooner than the end tables they're sitting on.

One current trend is purchasing larger pieces, but fewer of them. Even in a small room, a couple of large pieces will make it look more spacious. Four wide dining chairs will always have more of an impact than eight skinny ones. (Keep those in the basement until you host a Thanksgiving sit-down.)