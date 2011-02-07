Get the Most Out of Your Small Kitchen

There are few things that are higher on a homebuyer's list than a fabulous kitchen. And while rushing around in your cramped, overflowing kitchen, you've had plenty of time to dream up your wish list of finishes and appliances.
Ideally, it's a kitchen with plenty of space and a large enough fridge to accommodate fresh groceries, pre-prepared meals and lots of leftovers. It would have an island to comfortably seat guests and, of course, lots of natural light and an abundance of charm. Oh, and wood floors would be great, too. Tile gets a little cold on your feet in the winter.
But the fact of the matter is the housing market has tanked and you're probably not going anywhere for a while. You've looked into expanding, but that's not really in the cards right now, either -- at least for the time being. So, how are you possibly going to make this work? The key to getting the biggest bang out of your small footprint is to maximize every inch of usable space. For example, you may not be able to get a wider sink, but you can probably find a deeper model to reclaim some space. Tricks like this will help you turn your tiny train wreck into the kitchen of your dreams. Well, almost.