Get the Most Out of Your Small Kitchen

Your small kitchen may not accommodate a mammoth refrigerator or a six-burner stove, but there's plenty that you can do to make it a fashionable and functional space. The most important aspect to decorating a small kitchen is to minimize clutter. This means getting rid of items you don't use on a regular basis, particularly small appliances and specialty kitchen tools that take up precious drawer space. Everything needs to have a place where it lives, and it needs to be put back after each use.

A great trick for small kitchen decorating is to use open shelving in lieu of cabinets. Or, you can replace the doors on the upper cabinets with glass doors and paint the back of the cabinets the same color as the walls. A row of upper cabinets can create a claustrophobic feeling in a small space, so having open space above eye level keeps the room from feeling like it's closing in. The only downside is it means keeping the shelves organized and uniformly decorated to avoid looking cluttered. This may mean keeping your eclectic coffee mug somewhere else or lining the shelves with baskets to organize items and keep them out of view.

You can do a lot with color to make a small kitchen feel more spacious. All white cabinets, walls and countertops lend a feeling of spaciousness to a small kitchen. To keep the space from feeling too washed out, however, you can add color and texture in your accessories, like dishes, curtains and rugs. If you prefer a little more color, cool tones make walls appear to recede, making the room seem bigger than it is. Just try to keep the walls, floor, cabinets and countertops in the same color palette. This will tie everything together without overwhelming the space.

Backsplashes made with clear tile or mirrors reflect light, which visually appears to open up the space. And if you're using floor tiles, set them at a diagonal. This is another visual trick that keeps the eye moving and creates the illusion of more space. Just keep in mind that smooth lines and simple patterns are best for a small kitchen. If there's too much going on, it may create visual clutter.