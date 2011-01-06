Please enter terms to search for.

Can your home gym decor help you work out?

by Danielle Fisher
Can your home gym decor help you work out? We think so.
Ablestock.com/Thinkstock

You can think of so many reasons to skip the gym -- "I got stuck at work, and now it's too late;" "I barely have time to drive to the gym, let alone workout;" and our favorite, "It's raining. I couldn't possibly go to the gym." But when you have a home gym, you're out of excuses. It seems like a no brainer; you're much more likely to exercise when you don't even have to leave the house, right? A home gym can help you fit exercising into your schedule and make it easier to get into shape. Or so it would seem. But we know people who have home gyms and still can't seem to find the time to work out.

So is all hope lost? Maybe not. Most home gyms are an after-thought; they're nothing more than an elliptical shoved in the corner of the bedroom, or a yoga mat and some free weights hidden away in the spare bedroom closet. But what if we gave as much care and thought to designing our home gym as we did the rest of the house? Can your home gym decor help you work out? We think so. Find out why on the next page.

Although a home gym can save you money in the long run by cutting out yearly gym membership fees, creating a gym in your home can still be a significant financial investment. And when you're spending money on anything, it's always best to do your research. Even if you're just adding a treadmill to your laundry room or basement, it will cost you at least $400. Before you investigate the best quality equipment for your budget, take a moment to consider your fitness goals. You don't want to shell out most of your paycheck for a treadmill if your goals would be better served by a $20 yoga mat and a $40 set of dumbbells. So first decide if you want to build up your muscles, work on your flexibility or simply find an enjoyable way to get in shape. And most importantly, don't invest in machines you don't know how to use, because nothing is less motivating than confusing gym equipment. Purchasing the right equipment is the first step to creating a home gym you will actually use.

Once you've determined your fitness goals, incorporate those in the design of your space as well. If your goal is to build muscles, you might want to consider a more rugged, utilitarian look for your gym -- think sealed concrete floors, exposed pipes and metal accents. If your goal is to de-stress, a calming Zen-like space with green walls, billowing white curtains, and a sleek, bamboo bench might be just what you need.

We can think of a million excuses not do strength training in a cold, boring basement. But the bottom line is, if your gym's design inspires you and gets you going, you'll look forward to working out every day. Read on for some more inspiring ideas on how to create a home gym you won't want to leave.

Don't make your home gym's decor an afterthought.
Hemera/Thinkstock

No matter what your fitness goals are, a few design basics are important to make the gym a space where you'll want to work out every day. Now that you've determined the best equipment to meet your needs, it's important that the gym be in a room that can accommodate that equipment. After all, an overcrowded space won't be inviting; it will feel stressful. The right color is also essential, because it can set the tone of the space. For instance, a pale blue might be calming, but a shade of bright orange or yellow can boost the room's energy and give you power to work out.

Another thing that no gym should be without is a mirror. Mirrors help you maintain proper form when exercising and track your progress as you tone your physique. Make sure your gym is well lit, too, and that it includes a great sound system and TV, so you can listen to great cardio music and watch workout videos. These additions will help keep you pumped up.

Finally, motivational artwork, quotes or anything inspirational that keeps you going certainly can't hurt. Are you trying to get back into shape? If so, you might want to add a cork board to your decor, so you can display pictures of your once-toned body. Loosing weight for a special occasion? Pin up a picture of the shoes that will show off your newly toned calves or the wedding dress you'll soon be walking down the aisle in. Now, all that's left is to start working out.

