You can think of so many reasons to skip the gym -- "I got stuck at work, and now it's too late;" "I barely have time to drive to the gym, let alone workout;" and our favorite, "It's raining. I couldn't possibly go to the gym." But when you have a home gym, you're out of excuses. It seems like a no brainer; you're much more likely to exercise when you don't even have to leave the house, right? A home gym can help you fit exercising into your schedule and make it easier to get into shape. Or so it would seem. But we know people who have home gyms and still can't seem to find the time to work out.
So is all hope lost? Maybe not. Most home gyms are an after-thought; they're nothing more than an elliptical shoved in the corner of the bedroom, or a yoga mat and some free weights hidden away in the spare bedroom closet. But what if we gave as much care and thought to designing our home gym as we did the rest of the house? Can your home gym decor help you work out? We think so. Find out why on the next page.
