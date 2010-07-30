4 Hot Trends for the Home

Strand lights: A different take on string lighting with larger rounded bulbs that can be hung from a ceiling in just about any configuration you can think of. Try hanging them to divide a large room or hang multiple strands in a corner to create a waterfall focal point.

Waterfall: Look for tabletop lamps with cascading strands of metallic beads or reflective glass. They'll add sparkling light to your space in an instant.

Chandeliers: This staple of many households is taking on a decidedly Victorian look with colorful strands of beads and hanging gems.