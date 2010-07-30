4 Hot Trends for the Home

Wood Prints: Update your décor naturally with wood grain printed fabrics. Look for wood grain prints or textures on wallpaper, area rugs, towels, pillows, table runners and even bedding. Many of these items come in colors outside of the brown family, so you can match them to your current color scheme.

White Wood: Wood imitations are often white to give this natural look a modern twist. The imitations are available in many different forms, from white branch accent pieces and vases to mirrors and picture frames with white branch borders.