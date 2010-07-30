4 Hot Trends for the Home

Collections: Use shadowboxes or wooden type trays to display significant letters and numbers that represent you and your family. Use different colors, sizes and types and include special photos or mementos. Hang it on the wall or display on a shelf.

Table Letters: Create personalized table settings and gifts by selecting unique stamps for each person's initials. Stamp place cards or paper placemats with their initials or simply set the stamps at each place setting.

Magnetic Décor: Add a little fun to your home office or message center by painting a section of the wall with magnetic paint. Display a collection of number and letter magnets that stick with one color and style or try mixing a variety.