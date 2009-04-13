How to Furnish a Small Space

There may not be many straight lines in nature, but small living spaces are full of them. When doorways, windows, tables, desks and shelves are all close together, they can create a lot of harsh angles. Soften sharp angles and long, uninterrupted straight lines by creating curves. Fabric is great for this. You can drape fabric over a curtain rod to create a soft, curved valance around a window, or dangle a throw over the edge of a couch or chair. Another useful trick is to look for furniture with natural curves, like camel-back sofas, wing-back chairs, curved chairs, and round ottomans.

When you're trying to add curves to your décor, pillows and round or oval area rugs can help, too. Pick a shape and stick with it, repeating it in a number of areas, like wall art, floor coverings and a few accessories. While you're softening the look of your space, you'll be adding some creative design elements.

If you can see one room from another, make sure that the wall colors are similar. This will help avoid a boxy look and make the space appear larger and more cohesive.

If you have a spot that looks boxy no matter what you do, try plant camouflage. Plants can really enhance a small space. You can find a plant for most light situations, and they can soften any angle, act as a screen in front of wall blemishes or utility areas, and they'll clean your indoor air.

