How you hang your artwork is as important as what the art is. Courtesy of Homemadesimple.com

Picking out art can be a task in itself, much less worrying about how to suitably add it into your design scheme. But when done correctly, a proper arrangement lends an air of beauty and style to your home d├ęcor. Luckily we've collected the fundamentals of displaying artwork so your next experience can be a stress-free success.