How to Hang Art in 7 Easy Steps

When hanging frames that are held up by wire, you'll have to figure out exactly how the picture will hang. There's an easy way to do this.

Take a tape measure and hook the end onto the wire, then pull the wire tight toward the top of the frame. Note how close, in inches, the wire gets to the top of the frame. Nail your hook into the wall that much farther down from where you want the top of the frame to be on the wall.

Once you've hung your display, stand back and take a look at it. It's amazing how arranging artwork can be the finishing touch to your home décor. And it's nice to be able to appreciate your collection everyday.