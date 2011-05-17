How to Turn a Bedroom Into a Craft Room

" " Take back your dining room for dining. It's time to spread your wings in your own craft room! iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Doctors need their offices and architects need their studios. Retailers need their stores and sales people need their cubicles. So, why shouldn't crafters have a place of their own to work? If every nook and cranny in your home is filled with various stages of craft projects, it may be time to turn your spare bedroom into a craft room.

Craft rooms not only offer a dedicated place to work -- a glorious place where you don't have to clean up a project every time you step away -- but they also offer a single place to store and organize all of your tools of the trade. No more grabbing scissors from the kitchen, paper from the office and glue from the basement so that by the time you sit down at the dining room table, inspiration has gone right out the window.

If you're a multi-faceted crafter and you have some space to work with, you can even set up different stations for different work. Seriously, who wants your scrap book paper to get stuck to your felt roving, or your fabric to get covered in glitter?