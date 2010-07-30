Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Decorating Styles and Techniques

9 Methods to Illuminate the Color in Your Home

by Home Made Simple
2

Get Creative with Curtains

Many window treatments are available only in basic and uninspiring color treatments. Spice things up by changing out your current window treatments with a handmade, colorful version. Cut out geometric shapes from foam paper you can get at a craft store and string them together with fishing line. Hang strings from a decorative rod to finish off the look. If you can't sew, buy a decorative curtain rod, and simply drape a bold-colored piece of fabric over it. You may be surprised at just how stunning this simple approach can look. Sew dollies onto curtains to add a decorative touch.

Tip

To maximize color and design opportunities, use dollies in a variety of sizes, designs, styles and colors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

From Cows to Cabinetry: Milk Paint and 6 Awesome Uses for It

6 Tips for Creating a Cozy, Charming Farmhouse Look

How Subway Tile Moved From the Underground to the Urban Home

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement