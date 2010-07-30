9 Methods to Illuminate the Color in Your Home

Many window treatments are available only in basic and uninspiring color treatments. Spice things up by changing out your current window treatments with a handmade, colorful version. Cut out geometric shapes from foam paper you can get at a craft store and string them together with fishing line. Hang strings from a decorative rod to finish off the look. If you can't sew, buy a decorative curtain rod, and simply drape a bold-colored piece of fabric over it. You may be surprised at just how stunning this simple approach can look. Sew dollies onto curtains to add a decorative touch.

Tip To maximize color and design opportunities, use dollies in a variety of sizes, designs, styles and colors.