Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Decorating Styles and Techniques

9 Methods to Illuminate the Color in Your Home

by Home Made Simple
3

Floral Flairs

Group your favorite spring flowers, or scatter single stems, in bud vases around the room to infuse a little freshness and a dash of color into your space. Just remember to dispose of them when the color fades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

From Cows to Cabinetry: Milk Paint and 6 Awesome Uses for It

6 Tips for Creating a Cozy, Charming Farmhouse Look

How Subway Tile Moved From the Underground to the Urban Home

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement