9 Methods to Illuminate the Color in Your Home

Adding a colorful rug can enhance the décor of any room. If you're in a creative mood, spruce up an old rug or create your own using carpet remnants, bonding carpet and carpet tape. Use a sketchbook to draw a template for your new carpet design. Then, visit your local carpet store and ask for remnants in different colors. Mark off the back of an existing rug with marker and cut out the pattern using a straight edge ruler and utility knife. Use this cut out as a stencil for the remnant and cut out a piece of the remnant in that shape. Lastly, insert the remnant pieces into the holes and adhere by taping the back.

Tip Make sure new carpeting complements existing décor in your room by bringing paint chips or other décor items to the store with you. Many stores will provide carpet remnants to you for free-just ask!