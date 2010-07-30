9 Methods to Illuminate the Color in Your Home

With endless color, texture and design options, fabric is the perfect way to lend new color and personality to your space. Without a stitch of thread, you can shed new light on your bedroom by fashioning a gorgeous tufted headboard. Simply cut out a wooden template for your headboard, then wrap the piece in foam, batting and finally your chosen fabric, fastening the materials taut to the headboard with a heavy-duty staple gun. For an elegant finish, gather fabric and hammer down upholstery nails to create a simple diamond pattern throughout the headboard. Once complete, attach the new piece to your existing headboard, or mount it directly to the wall behind your bed.

Tip A headboard can be more than just a decorative focal point. Try using it as a bulletin board-use stylish pins to post photographs, letters, inspirational quotes and postcards for a truly unique furniture piece. It's the perfect look for a frequently used guestroom or child's bedroom.