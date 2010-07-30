9 Methods to Illuminate the Color in Your Home

Reinvent Your Headboard
With endless color, texture and design options, fabric is the perfect way to lend new color and personality to your space. Without a stitch of thread, you can shed new light on your bedroom by fashioning a gorgeous tufted headboard. Simply cut out a wooden template for your headboard, then wrap the piece in foam, batting and finally your chosen fabric, fastening the materials taut to the headboard with a heavy-duty staple gun. For an elegant finish, gather fabric and hammer down upholstery nails to create a simple diamond pattern throughout the headboard. Once complete, attach the new piece to your existing headboard, or mount it directly to the wall behind your bed.