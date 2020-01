Examples of ambient light include chandeliers, ceiling- or wall-mounted fixtures, recessed or track lighting, etc. Courtesy of Homemadesimple.com

Perhaps the most overlooked element of your home décor is lighting. Affecting everything from a room's ambience to its perceived size, the light in your home is as crucial as the furnishings it illuminates. These fundamentals will help you find the right lighting to keep your décor in harmony.