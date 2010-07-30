4 Ways to Illuminate Your Decor at Home

Home lighting falls into three general categories: ambient, task, and accent lighting. You should use a combination of all three in your main living areas. Ambient lighting is used for overall illumination and helps you move easily through a room. Examples of ambient light include chandeliers, ceiling- or wall-mounted fixtures, recessed or track lighting, etc. Task lighting is used for reading, sewing and the like, and includes portable lamps and recessed lighting. It should be bright enough to keep you from straining your eyes, but also free of any distracting glare. Finally, accent lighting draws the eye to areas of visual interest. To be effective, accent lighting (e.g., track lighting, spotlights, or wall-mounted fixtures) must be three times as bright as the general lighting around it.