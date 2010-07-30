4 Ways to Illuminate Your Decor at Home

While lighting is primarily used to highlight certain areas or brighten a room, it can also hide or disguise. For example, uplights, wall sconces, and lamps can make a small room feel larger by softly grazing the walls, illuminating the ceiling, and providing a light glow throughout the space. Do you have cracks in your walls? Use table and floor lamps or soft accent lighting to generate pools of illumination rather than flooding the room with light. To save energy and minimize your electric bill, buy fluorescent lighting rather than incandescent lighting; use lower-wattage bulbs and dimmers; install timers to turn outdoor lights on and off automatically; and switch off lights when not in use.