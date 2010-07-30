Illuminate Your Taste in 3 Easy Steps

Each of these enticing hues has a slightly different effect over mood, but used alone or together they will definitely have your family and friends craving your next culinary creation. Learn what each color does, and then put them to use in your kitchen or dining areas using our inspiration palettes and accent ideas as your guides.

Red: Red increases blood pressure and respiration, while also stimulating appetite. Interestingly, it also makes people lose track of time, making it a great color to use when you want to linger a little longer over the dinner table. Red is an intense color, so it should be used sparingly or in muted tones.

Orange: Orange is a warm, welcoming color that makes people feel comfortable. This bright, cheery hue improves appetite and reminds us of fruits like tangerine and melon.

Yellow: Yellow is a happy and energetic color. It can also be a conversation stimulator and appetite enticer. If you plan to use yellow as a dominant color, it's best to use rich, buttery shades, rather than bright, intense hues to help prevent eye fatigue.

Green: Green is a calming, relaxing color, especially because of its connection to nature. Lighter greens like sage and olive match well with many other colors and can actually act as neutral shades in a room. Because of its soothing effect, green is good for aiding digestion.

Brown: Brown is reassuring, dependable and soothing. Dark browns can lend an elegance and sophistication to a room, while lighter, spicy browns are warm and comforting.