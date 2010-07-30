Illuminate Your Taste in 3 Easy Steps

Use these collections of imagery and color as inspiration for adding tasty tones to your eating areas.

Mix crisp white with modern neutrals like browns and greens. Then add in small bursts of yellow as a cheerful accent.

Energize your dining areas with vibrant, funky colors like red and orange, complemented by soft yellows, calming coral and stabilizing dark brown.

Clean, classic and traditional come to life with a combination of soft greens and browns. Warm mauve and melon act as welcoming accents.