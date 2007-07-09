Kitchen Decorating Ideas

©Knight Photography The dark-stained farmhouse table may exude old-fashioned appeal, but it's a modern-day workhorse.

Who said old and new can't mix? Take the best of what you love from the past and partner it with all of today's amenities for a kitchen that will be the envy of the neighborhood.

That's exactly what happened in this attractive New Mexico kitchen. The painted white cabinets, the stainless-steel counter-tops, and the geometric range hood place the room squarely in the 21st century. But the charming island -- a look-alike for an antique farmhouse table -- defies the too-new label.

So do the bin pulls and the stretch of low-key wood counter that surrounds the auxiliary sink.

Two floating shelves in lieu of upper cabinets are modern choices for storage.

The warm brick floor and the ceiling beams are traditional, but the mood is definitely not your elder's kitchen with ruffled curtains and pot holders. In step with the times, this room assigns each piece of equipment its own resting spot and affords the chef room to work.

It's an all-business attitude with a touch of nostalgia, and it will feel just right if you're straddling the divide between classic and contemporary.

Vibrant colors in the kitchen can wake up your family every morning. The decorating tips in the next section will teach you how to add bold colors to your kitchen without overpowering it.

