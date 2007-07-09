Kitchen Decorating Ideas

Michael Blevins The unadorned wood stove hood is effective in its simplicity.

Shaker-like knotty pine cabinetry with dark molding helps build a home-sweet-home feeling for the kitchen of a spacious house with barn-like proportions. Combined with a wood ceiling overhead and a wood floor, the pine doors and simple black wrought-iron pulls and knobs foster updated traditional country charm without being overly cute.

The gleaming commercial-style stove is highlighted with a back-splash of earthy-hued, oversize tiles and a set of glass-front cabinets. But the other appliances, like the refrigerator, are tucked behind matching panels.

Enhancing the kitchen's pull-up-a-stool appeal is the well-planned island that elbows around the work zone without stopping traffic at either end. To avoid monotony, the counter's front is wainscoted and painted green to match the cabinet trim. Another thoughtful idea? The counter's raised height concealing a lower counter and sink where dirty dishes might end up.

" " Michael Blevins The desk area uses the same knotty pine cabinetry as the rest of the space.

