How to Make a Large Space Feel Homey

Breaking a large space into separate areas can make a large space seem cozier. Adding a darker wall and ceiling color to this room would enhance its hominess even more.­ ­iStockphoto /Ann Marie Kurtz

­You're moving into a new, much bigger house. In fact, you're more than doubling your living space. Suddenly, you realize you don't have nearly enough furniture to make your spacious new abode feel as comfortable and cozy as your tin­y two-bedroom bungalow did. Well, you're not alone. Compared to decades past, Americans tend to demand a higher quality of life than they used to. Accordingly, houses have gotten bigger and more spacious to meet that demand. Therefore, plenty of homeowners have experienced this same situation, wondering what they'll do to make their new house feel like a home.

There's no need to start second-guessing your purchase and developing buyer's remorse. There are plenty of tricks and tips you can follow to make even the biggest rooms feel homey. And almost all the tips you'll read about here are easy enough for even a first time do-it-yourselfer.

­Making your large room look homey is all about décor -- furnishings and accessories -- and visual tricks you can use to create an illusion of a smaller, more intimate space. Dark, deep colors absorb light and tend to make a room look warmer and smaller -- especially if you finish the job by changing your ceiling from white to a darker shade of paint [source: Lynch]. With larger rooms, you're no longer restricted to small-scale furnishings, so go ahead and consider purchasing the sectional sofa, oversized armchair and chunky armoire you've been wanting. They'll not only provide some of the comfort and storage you're looking for, but they'll take up a decent amount of space.

As you read on, you'll see that you don't have to go to great lengths to keep your gigantic living room from looking like a sparsely furnished museum lobby. There are plenty of things you can do to make your large room feel warm and inviting.

