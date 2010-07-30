8 Methods to Maximize Your Room's Space

When choosing a color scheme for a small room, go with light and cool pastels, such as blue and green. Lighter shades actually reflect the light, while dark colors absorb it-making your room appear smaller than it really is. Another tip to keep in mind: Once you pick a color, stick to it. This is especially important when selecting accent pieces for your space. Keep throw pillows, vases, and other decorative elements in the same tone as your wall color. It's okay to alternate the shade, but being consistent with one color will balance out your room, thus making it appear larger.