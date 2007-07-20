Modern Decor Ideas

Bold colors, like this cobalt blue, can make the most modern kitchen warm and inviting.

Fearless use of color makes even the most minimal modern-decor kitchen feel lively and inviting. That's because color is an emotionally compelling element in any visual arena.

In each of these kitchens, cobalt blue is used to great effect to bring the room alive.

" " Bold color can add whimsy to an otherwise stark space.

Choose any bold hue you like. Whether you want a room that's light, airy, and spacious or one that's cozy and intimate, color is a quick and effective way to get the look and feel you want.

" " Don't shy away from mixing bold colors in your modern kitchen.

